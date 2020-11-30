Menu
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 5:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

