Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 5:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink drivers: Two beers lands man in Gatton Court

        Premium Content Drink drivers: Two beers lands man in Gatton Court

        Crime A man told the magistrate he got behind the wheel while drunk because his mate was ‘feisty'. Here are the latest drivers caught driving under the influence.

        70% chance of 40mm? Why you’re reading forecast wrong

        Premium Content 70% chance of 40mm? Why you’re reading forecast wrong

        Weather EXPLAINED: Have you ever read a forecast saying there’s a 90 per cent chance of...

        INCOMING: Severe storms, up to 30mm forecast for Lockyer

        Premium Content INCOMING: Severe storms, up to 30mm forecast for Lockyer

        Weather Last night’s stormy conditions have been labeled as a taste of what could eventuate...

        Laidley man caught driving 5x legal limit ‘getting nappies’

        Premium Content Laidley man caught driving 5x legal limit ‘getting nappies’

        Crime IN COURT: A Laidley man was busted driving more than five times the legal alcohol...