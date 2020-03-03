Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

KEEPING WATCH: Rising tensions between two neighbours led to one of the residents installing CCTV cameras around his home.

KEEPING WATCH: Rising tensions between two neighbours led to one of the residents installing CCTV cameras around his home.

SHOUTS of “whore” and “suck my balls” blasting from a speaker system greeted police responding to a noise complaint at a Lockyer Waters property, a court has been told.

The incident was just the latest episode in an ongoing dispute between two neighbours that escalated to an extreme degree in a matter of months.

The court was told these tensions began when Marcus Howard Tweedie was approached by his neighbour in September with a complaint about his barking dog.

Rising tensions between the two led to Tweedie installing CCTV cameras around his home, some of which were placed on poles along the shared fence line and pointed directly into his neighbour’s yard, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor.

“These incidents have led to abuse being hurled across the fence and during one such incident the victim has filmed the defendant and he’s been seen to expose his buttocks,” Sgt Windsor said.

This lewd encounter was far from the end of the dispute, with police being called to the property on a later date due to a noise complaint.

It was here police encountered the speaker system, which had been set up to play Tweedie’s foul-mouthed shouts on loop.

Police have been called to the properties on numerous occasions and tried to mediate between the two parties.

Tweedie was charged with committing an indecent act with the intent to offend, to which he pleaded guilty.

In submissions on sentencing, Tweedie’s lawyer suggested the neighbour had contributed her fair share to the “back-and-forth” animosity, with allegations she had slaughtered pigs and staked their severed heads on the shared fence line.

It was also alleged the woman had “discharged a firearm late at night”.

Magistrate Damian Carrol noted Tweedie’s early plea of guilty and lack of criminal history when passing down his judgment on sentencing.

“Unfortunately, neighbour disputes like this crop up from time to time. It must be difficult living next door to a neighbour like you do, but it probably goes both ways,” he said.

“Try to exercise some restraint. It must be difficult, I appreciate that, but it can’t keep going like that.”

Tweedie was placed on a 12-month $1000 good behaviour bond for committing an indecent act with the aim of harassing or offending.

A conviction was not recorded.