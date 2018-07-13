Guinness World Record broken at the Birdsville Big Red Bash

Images from the Birdsville Big Red Bash this month. A record 9,000 people attended the event with entertainment highlights including John Farnham, Busby Marou, Adam Brand, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Steven, Kate Ceberano, The Black Sorrows, Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Amber Lawrence and more over the three days,

A RECORD 9,000 festival goers headed to the sixth annual Birdsville Big Red Bash.

The three-day festival, which was launched in 2013 and finished on Thursday, saw visitors - including 500 dogs and hundreds of children - travel roughly 40 million kilometres via plane, bus, 4WDs, camper van and caravan to the rock music event.

This year's attendance was a big jump on last year's tally of 6, 500.

The Bash has gained international recognition as the world's most remote music festival, situated beneath the iconic 40 metre tall Big Red Dune on the edge of the Simpson Desert in outback Queensland.

Iconic Australian singer John Farnham featured for the finale on the last day alongside Bash veterans Daryl 'Horses' Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano and The Black Sorrows.

The entertainment didn't stop there with The Hooded Gurus playing on the second day with the The Angels, Russell Morris, and The Wolfe Brothers with Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins.

Rocky's beloved homegrown duo, Busby Marou opened the festival while the tireless Adam Brand played host and entertainer alongside the hilarious Crackup Sisters who kept all the ages entertained.

History was made on Thursday as a Guinness World Record title was broken for the largest amount of people performing the Nutbush line dance.

Crowds lined up to take part, dancing along to the renown Tina Turner classic as 1,719 people took part in the challenge, beating the original record of 522.

Big Red Bash event organiser Greg Donovan said he was overwhelmed by the support for the attempt.

"The passion and camaraderie our festival crowd bring to this event has just been well and truly exemplified again with this all in achievement - we can only go on to bigger and better and more fun things in the future," he said.

"Watching the Big Red Bash come to life each year amazes me and these fun initiatives make me keen to see more opportunities like this that make the Big Red Bash an experience like no other at the remotest music festival in the world."

The annual Birdsville Drag Race was another highlight as 280 entrants dressed up in a Priscilla Queen of the Desert theme, dancing across the desert dunes.

The drag race and nutbush raised $50,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors.

More than 450 volunteers helped stage and organise the event.