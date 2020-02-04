Guilty plea locked in for repeat traffic offender

LOCKED IN: Jade Brockhurst pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed – but had his sentencing adjourned.

LOCKED IN: Jade Brockhurst pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed – but had his sentencing adjourned.

REPEAT offender Jade Brockhurst locked in a guilty plea at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday but adjourned his sentencing.

Appearing on a charge of unlicensed driving, Brockhurst told magistrate Kay Ryan he wanted another adjournment so he could take a Queensland Traffic Offenders Program course, which he was advised by his lawyer to do.

“It’s just a matter of time to do it,” Brockhurst said.

“I have all intentions of completing it and paying for it.”

Ms Ryan granted his wish and adjourned the matter to March 2 but locked in his guilty plea on the record.