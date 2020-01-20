Guest stunned by hotel intruder

Guests staying at a Sri Lankan hotel had to contend with an unexpected guest when a wild elephant took a stroll through the lobby.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the animal moving almost silently through what appears to be the lobby, gently investigating items with its trunk.

The curious elephant nudges over a desk lamp at one point, before casually wandering on.

Comments on the video poured in, with one joker saying: "Now let's talk about the elephant in the room."

Others wondered whether the animal would give a good review: "2 stars - no grass. do not recommend".

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

Another comment suggested that the elephant was "looking for the spa, obviously".

"Waiting for the bellboy to step in and ask if he would like help with his trunk," wrote another.

Many people commented on how quietly and gently the large animal moved around the hotel, with one saying: "Bulls in China shops can learn a lot from elephants in Sri Lanka".

While the jaw-dropping footage is certainly unusual, it's not unknown for elephants to enter buildings, even hotels.

Video from the Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia went viral in 2013, showing elephants trooping through the hotel's lobby.

The hotel was built on a popular walking track for the elephants, leading straight to a cluster of mango trees, and the elephants just continued as they always had.

The elephants regularly make an appearance and the phenomenon has become a major drawcard for the resort.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission

