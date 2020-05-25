Guard charged over alleged jail sex acts

Prison guard Melissa Goodwin has been charged over an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.

A female prison guard is facing up to two years in jail after being charged with having an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate at a Sydney jail.

Melissa Goodwin, 25, was arrested at her home in Ingleburn in the city's west this morning by investigators and taken to Campbelltown Station.

She was charged with holder of public office misconduct and engage in relationship with inmate cause safety risk and granted bail to appear in court in July.

"The allegation is there were five sexual acts, separate incidents, at the facility," Detective Inspector Robert Hollows, Commander of Corrective Services Investigation Unit, told reporters.

She is also accused of smuggling in contraband items for her lover at Silverwater jail, including tobacco, cigarette lighters and chewing gum.

Police began investigating a week ago after a referral from Goodwin's employer, Corrective Services.

It's alleged the sexual relationship began in November last year.

After the alleged relationship was exposed last week, the inmate had to be moved to another facility. Goodwin has been stood down.

It has also been revealed that the woman was already under investigation for a second relationship with a former inmate at the jail.

"We are aware that she was suspended (but) currently that's not a police investigation and we do understand it's managerial and in relation to failing to declare an association with a former inmate," Detective Inspector Hollows said.

Corrective Services is investigating that matter.

Stood down prison guard Melissa Goodwin leaving Campbeltown Police Station. Picture: Adam Yip