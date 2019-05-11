Menu
Login
Forensic teams work at the Surfers Paradise property where a dead man was found sitting on a chair. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Forensic teams work at the Surfers Paradise property where a dead man was found sitting on a chair. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
News

Mystery call leads to grim find

by Marnie O’Neill
11th May 2019 3:36 PM

Police say a man found dead inside a Gold Coast home in gruesome circumstances yesterday had suffered serious head injuries.

Officers made the chilling discovery after responding to an emergency call from a home at Markwell Avenue in Surfers Paradise at about 5.15pm yesterday.

First on the scene was Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Brett Macgibbon, who said he peered through a window of the home and saw a man sitting motionless on a recliner.

>>READ MORE: 'House of horrors': man slumped in chair, covered in blood

Neighbours say this Surfers Paradise home where police found a man’s body has been the scene of domestic-violence related incidents in the past. Picture: Nine News
Neighbours say this Surfers Paradise home where police found a man’s body has been the scene of domestic-violence related incidents in the past. Picture: Nine News

 

Qld Police Snr Sgt Brett Macgibbon said he peered through the window and saw the dead man seated on a ‘lazyboy’ style reclining chair. Picture: Nine News
Qld Police Snr Sgt Brett Macgibbon said he peered through the window and saw the dead man seated on a ‘lazyboy’ style reclining chair. Picture: Nine News

"We've been able to see through a window and there appeared to be a person unresponsive and seated on a lazyboy-type chair inside the lounge," he told Today.

"I've entered the address and found the male unfortunately deceased."

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, appeared to have sustained serious head injuries.

Investigators have not revealed if they know who made the Triple "0" call to authorities.

Investigators have yet to formally identify the victim. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Investigators have yet to formally identify the victim. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin

 

Forensic teams work at the gruesome scene. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Forensic teams work at the gruesome scene. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin


Neighbours told Nine News they had been aware of domestic violence-related incidents at the property in the past.

Detectives have returned to the scene with a forensic team today as they investigate who the man was and how and why he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime gold coast house of horrors police investigation

Top Stories

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    News Every chance he has Mr Bradshaw will ensure the council is doing the best it can to provide for the community.

    • 11th May 2019 3:55 PM
    Retiree quickly becomes addicted to his passion

    Retiree quickly becomes addicted to his passion

    News Retirement hobby grows into a fully fledged passion.

    • 11th May 2019 3:50 PM
    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    News Pet killed less than 150 metres from family home.

    • 11th May 2019 3:49 PM
    Step through history with this timeline

    Step through history with this timeline

    News From 1994 to now, change continues.