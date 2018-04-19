Growing movement primed to prosper in valley

HANDS ON: Michael Wardle extends an invitation to the upcoming Lockyer Valley Design Course in June.in

A COURSE aiming to inspire and empower people to use permaculture design in everyday life was held in Laidley at the weekend.

As a precursor to the Lockyer Valley Permaculture Design Course kicking off in June, the Permaculture Primer workshop was held at Savour Soil Permaculture.

Presented by Michael Wardle of Savour Soil Permaculture, and hosted by Permaculture Lockyer Valley Inc, participants explored the basics of permaculture, its history, various definitions, design process, ethics, principles, other design tools and case studies from a range of applications.

"Permaculture tackles how to grow food, build houses and create communities, and minimise environmental impact at the same time,” he said.

"It's a creative design process to meet human needs while enhancing ecosystem health.

"The interest in permaculture is growing significantly here in the valley not only with the attendance of courses and consults that I have hosted or facilitated through Savour Soil Permaculture, but the growing presence of Permaculture Lockyer Valley where we are promoting permaculture through the sharing of knowledge, ideas and resources.”

He said the workshop was well attended and well received.

"We explored soil, forest gardens and looked at ecological succession, we mixed up a batch of actively aerated compost tea and talked about how it could be applied, companion planting and how it can be applied to our lives," he said.

Mr Wardle said the Lockyer Valley Permaculture Design Course (PDC) beginning in June would further explore the tools and techniques of permaculture and applying it using an ecological design process.

"The upcoming course builds from its foundation in the ethics and design principles to strategies giving you the techniques and tools to inspire critical thinking,” he said.

This PDC is run over four months and is a special collaboration between Northey Street City Farm and Savour Soil Permaculture For enquiries, please phone (07) 3857 8775, or email adultedn@nscf.org.au