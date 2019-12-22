Growers just ‘treading water’ as drought, costs take a toll

TOUGH TIMES: Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said many growers were simply treading water in the tough conditions.

VEGETABLE growers are heading into "unknown territory", and it's scaring farmers who have been on the land for decades.

Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said the scale of the drought was something the industry was struggling to deal with.

"We're entering into unknown territory, I suppose, in terms of what lies ahead for the vegetable growers. It's a bit scary to be honest," Mr Sippel said.

"(Last year) was a really tough year and I think we all thought that 2019 would be better - and it was tougher.

"There wasn`t a lot of big peaks in pricing, yields across the board of all crops were down due to the dry weather."

Tough conditions meant growers had made little money, and the Lockyer Valley Growers president said a lot of farmers were "treading water".

Drought has been the biggest challenge farmers have faced this year, but increasing compliance and operating costs were also making farmers' lives tougher.

"Even the changes to the award - limiting growers to employing people to 38 hours a week, once you get over 38 hours you've got to start paying penalty rates … that's had a big impact across the Valley," he said.

Electricity costs have also soared around the valley with increased irrigation inflating power bills.

Mr Sippel said he'd never seen it this tough in more than 20 years in the industry.

"I'm seeing the mental stress … people just want to shut down and go away, leave their farms," he said.

"They're spending a lot of money on the growing of these crops because of the costs and, with the heat, they're not getting the yields.

"They're pretty much doing it for nothing."

But, despite the tough conditions, Mr Sippel said he had been impressed by the resilience of some younger farmers.

"Some of our younger growers have impressed me with their diversification - they've diversified into different things," he said.

"When one crop's been down they've found by diversifying in another crop they've been able to make a few dollars."