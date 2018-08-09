Menu
Katelyn Huggins, Hobie Willmett, Rebekah Huggins, Jake Huggins, Brent Vanstone, Justin Vanstone and Alex O'dea.
News

Growers cheers over dinner

Meg Bolton
by
9th Aug 2018 4:45 PM

The Lockyer Valley Growers Gala Dinner united dozens of agricultural farmers for a night off in Gatton.

Fairy lights lit up the area outside the Gatton Shire Hall as the growers from the valley mingled, having a drink and a bite to eat before the main event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The dinner was proudly presented by Terranova Seeds and Withcott Seedlings, providing a great chance for the growers of the region to catch up at an industry supported night.

The annual dinner provides an important social event for the region and the growers who have persevered through tough times.

Over a hundred people attended the Lockyer Valley growers Inc event which was established in 2013 to unify the voice of fruit and vegetable growers for the district.

Gatton Star

