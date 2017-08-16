Growcom shines light on updates to horticulture code

POTATO PICKERS: File photo of a Queensland potato farm. Mr Bishop believes the new code will clamp down on dodgy business practices in the horticultural industry.

GROWERS in the dark about changes to the Horticulture Code of Conduct have been invited to a free workshop to clarify their new rights and obligations.

The updated code was introduced earlier this year, and though Upper Tenthill farmer John Bishop believes himself to be in the clear, he's one Lockyer Valley grower who will attend the Growcom workshop on August 24.

"I consider myself a sound businessman, but I'll definitely be going, just to make sure the practices that I've used are acceptable to the new code,” he said.

Mr Bishop said growers in the region who were doing the right thing had little to fear, but could learn plenty.

He explained there were a few differences in the new code, such as an acceptance of text message or email as official correspondence in produce agreements.

"In my case, I text on a daily basis what's going to my agent, I get a response and I get paid two weeks later,” he said.

"(The changes) should be good for all, because for anybody who's running a sound business, I don't think there'll be a change at all except to make things more comfortable.

"It's not really going to affect me at all, but the guy or agent that's not paying, (the code) is going to round them up.”

The workshop will feature a guest speaker from the code's governing body, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), who will give growers an overview of the updates and answer questions, in addition to presentations from other stakeholders and discussions of horticulture produce agreements.

RSVPs are required for the session, held from 4-6pm on August 24 at the Gatton Research Centre, opposite the UQ Gatton campus off the Warrego Hwy.

Click here to RSVP.

www.growcom.com.au/hort-code-of-conduct/