SPEAK UP: Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club vice-president (education) Carolyn Becker.
Group about more than overcoming public speaking jitters

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Oct 2018 8:00 AM

SOME people might have joined to prepare a speech for their daughter's wedding, while others will stay involved for decades, but the skills learnt as a Toastmaster will persevere for life.

The Lockyer Valley club recently celebrated their 10th anniversary since charter on September 1, 2008.

The milestone was celebrated last week by members both past and present as well as representatives from other clubs around the surrounding areas.

Club vice-president (education) and Toastmasters D69 Western Division director Carolyn Becker said the group was dedicated to more than just overcoming public speaking jitters but moulding people into leaders.

"It's about opportunities to grow but it's more about people seizing those opportunities,” Mrs Becker said.

"It's developing time management, it's about organisational skills, all those transferable skills that can be used in other settings.

"But for me it's more about the people that I've met along the journey. We're constantly learning from other people.”

Mrs Becker, who joined in 2011, has served as a mentor to the club's newest member and UQ Gatton student Acep Usman Abdullah.

He got involved with the goal of becoming a master of ceremonies but with English as a second language, there were plenty of hurdles to overcome.

While he has since become more comfortable behind a lectern, the other skills and connections he learnt will serve him just as well.

He will return to Indonesia at the end of the year but he has asked Mrs Becker and her husband Graeme to join him at his graduation ceremony.

"Toastmasters is about creating those bonds,” Mrs Becker said.

