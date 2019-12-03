Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REPEAT OFFENDER: Angela Matheson pleaded guilty to driving while her license was suspended.
REPEAT OFFENDER: Angela Matheson pleaded guilty to driving while her license was suspended.
News

Grocery trip ends in petrol station traffic offence

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@Gattonstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUICK trip to the grocery store ended with a day in court for one Lockyer Valley woman.

Angela Matheson, 51, was driving on the Warrego Highway on September 1 in Plainland when police saw her pull into a Caltex petrol station about 7.55pm.

They checked her plates and found the registered owner had a SPER suspended license and was not supposed to be driving.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Matheson had a history of driving offences.

Matheson’s lawyer told Magistrate Graham Lee his client had been looking for work for the past six years and had struggled to get around with limited public transport.

“She needed to go down to the shops and unfortunately there is no public transport where she lives,” her lawyer said.

“She needed to buy groceries and medication for her partner.”

Mr Lee noted Matheson’s extensive history.

“You have a six-page criminal history although the last entry was in June of 2017,” Mr Lee said.

“Your traffic history could be described as extensive but it's also quite dated – except for your unlicensed driving in Gatton on July 8, 2019.”

Matheson pleaded guilty to driving while her license was SPER suspended and was fined $250, and her conviction was recorded.

crimes gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

        premium_icon Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

        News Indulging in the beverage proved to be a mistake when Terry Davies was pulled over on the Warrego Highway

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Community Somerset Regional Council reflects on year of success in the arts.

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime Father hid ice in baby nappies and formula tins at his home where six children live...

        ’Poor judgment’ paves way to trouble at 21st birthday

        premium_icon ’Poor judgment’ paves way to trouble at 21st birthday

        News ‘It wasn’t his and he didn’t take it there … In a moment of stupidity, he accepted...