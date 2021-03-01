‘Gripping’ Caddick case now a TV drama

Melissa Caddick’s disappearance will be the subject of a TV drama. Picture: Andy Baker

Melissa Caddick’s disappearance will be the subject of a TV drama. Picture: Andy Baker

Just days after the decomposed remains of Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick were found washed up on a remote beach, the Nine Network has flagged a TV adaptation of the chilling case.

The drama series was given the green light by the broadcast network late on Friday after news broke that the 49-year-old's badly decomposed foot was discovered on the NSW south coast - three months after she vanished from her eastern suburbs mansion.

The Sydney mother is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of friends and family through her dodgy financial business. She used the cash to fund her lavish lifestyle ,which featured designer goods and multiple properties.

Nine's head of drama, Andy Ryan, told The Australian the production would be a joint effort from Nine and Stan.

Nine has given the green light to a TV adaptation of the Melissa Caddick case. Picture: Andy Baker.

There's no indication of which production company will be used to produce the series so far.

"The mystery of Melissa Caddick's disappearance and the missing millions has all the elements of a gripping crime thriller as well as a moving personal tragedy," he said.

Any victims, including family and those robbed of their life savings would be treated with "sensitivity", Mr Ryan told the publication.

Several candidates have been flagged as playing Melissa Caddick, including Rachel Griffiths and Toni Collette.

Ms Caddick vanished on November 12 last year, seemingly for an early morning run but she didn't take any belongings with her.

Her disappearance came two days after Australian Federal Police and ASIC raided her home.

It's believed she stole upwards of $20m from family and friends.

Melissa Caddick was last seen in November. Her foot washed up on the south coast three months later. Picture: NSW Police

Despite combing through hours of CCTV footage after the day she vanished, investigators have found no sign of the Sydney businesswoman.

Where she went after leaving her home is still a mystery.

Remains have been found in other locations in the last three days, including part of a human torso and two bones - which are yet to be identified as human or animal.

Police have not ruled out foul play or the possibility Ms Caddick took her own life.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing said the case was still wide open.

"We've been keeping an open mind all along … but given the fact she left personal belongings (behind) we've always considered the possibility she may have taken her own life," he told reporters on Friday.

Nine has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as 'Gripping' Caddick case now a TV drama