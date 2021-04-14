Star reveals giant painful ‘alien’ tatt

Grimes has revealed her very painful “beautiful alien scars” after getting her entire back tattooed in white ink.

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes has revealed her very painful "beautiful alien scars" after getting her entire back tattooed.

The 33-year-old shared a topless snap to give her fans a glimpse of her massive new inking.

The Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, wrote: "Full back in white ink with sum help from the alien computer brain.

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars."

Grimes shows off her new back tattoo.

A number of fans were left gobsmacked by the striking tattoo, with one writing: "Wow, these look like scratches."

Another posted: "This looks so painful to get … it looks like random scribbles."

Other followers were left fascinated by the unique artwork, with one commenting: "That's so cool, I love it."

One fan shared: "This looks gorgeous and out of this world."

Looks painful.

It comes after she revealed earlier this year her aspirations to move to Mars, even if it requires "manual labour until death."

The pop sensation said she hopes to fly to the Red Planet after she turns 50 to help set up a human colony there.

Her chances of success are aided by the fact that she's dating billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX plans to set up a Martian civilisation.

She’ll fit in nicely when she moves to Mars.

During the Q&A, streamed to Grimes' official YouTube channel, she admitted that life would be tough at the extraterrestrial outpost.

The singer said: "Manual labour until death most likely, but hopefully that can change".

Tatt’s a lot of ink.

No regrets?

Elon and Grimes made their debut at the Met Gala in May 2018 and welcomed their first baby in May 2020.

They named their child X Æ A-12, but were forced to change the moniker to X Æ A-Xii, as the California state does not allow symbols in a name.

The bizarre name revelation came after the Tesla CEO, 49, posted a cute snap of their sleeping baby using a face tattoo filter, as well as one of him cradling the newborn at the hospital on Twitter.

The South African tech mogul could be seen cuddling his infant son, who was covered in blankets.

It is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five children from his previous marriage - Nevada, Griffin, Kai, Xavier, Saxon, and Damien.

Asked whether she was enjoying parenting, Grimes wrote: "Surprisingly more than I thought.

"I don't like the word parenting tho."

