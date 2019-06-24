Grim reality of teen’s $3k-a-night sex job

Teen escort Chloe shows off her hoard of condoms, sex toys and contraceptive pills as she waits in a London hotel room for her next rich client.

Chloe started having sex with strangers for cash when she was 17, The Sun reported.

More than 72,000 escorts currently work in cities and towns across the UK - including a rising number of teenagers who are using sex as a way to make money.

It's a shocking statistic when you consider the dangers inherent in this line of work.

Now aged 19, Chloe's on a two-day trip to the capital to sleep with "posh" strangers for hundreds of dollars. Disturbingly, that can include an extra £50 ($A90) if they don't want to use a condom.

Chloe, 19, says a lot of clients come to her for oral sex and are ‘never disappointed’. Picture: Maroon production

Chloe, from Nottingham in the UK, insists she's proud to be a full-time sex worker - boasting her clients are "never disappointed".

Making up to £2000 ($A3670) a night - a vast sum to most people, let alone teenagers - she splashes out on monthly lip filler injections, glittery nails and glamorous haircuts.

VIEWERS HORRIFIED AT EXPLICIT SCENES

Chloe is unapologetic about her X-rated job and insists she's just like any other girl.

"Everyone has sex. Just because I'm charging people for it is no different," she says, appearing in a UK show on Channel 5 called, Teens Selling Sex: The Sex Business.

She reveals she was thrilled the first time someone paid her for sex.

"All this time I've just been sleeping with loads of people and not even getting no money out of it," she says. "So then when I actually finally slept with someone and got money out of it, I was actually proud of myself that I got money from it."

The show is part of The Sex Business series, which has left viewers horrified as earlier in the week it showed men having intercourse with sex dolls.

Chloe, who dreams of having a bum lift, is one of several teenage sex workers and cam girls who share their often heartbreaking stories in the program.

THEY LIKE TO RUB OIL ON ME

Chloe's life as an escort began two years ago when she was just 17.

Filmed in her hotel room in white fishnet stockings, a black bodysuit and a bright pink bra, she tells producers she's brought two different types of condom with her.

She then points to an almost-empty packet of pills lying on a side table: "This is my pill that I have to take every day so I don't get pregnant."

The teenager, from Nottingham, is among more than 72,000 escorts working across the UK. Picture: Maroon Productions

Also among her possessions is a bottle of Johnson's oil - "a lot of guys love to put oil on me, love it on my bum" - and a giant sex toy - "Some guys like to use these."

While most would find it shocking, Chloe isn't ashamed.

Chloe, who says she had a "good childhood", began escorting at 17 after one of her friends told her about a sex workers' website where you didn't have to prove your age.

During her first night working at a hotel, she was thrilled with how much money she made.

And as time went on, Chloe claims her earnings have soared, but at what emotional cost?

Her clients are often men who are married or in long term-relationships, and Chloe says this has left her with trust issues.

She hasn't got a boyfriend and explains: "Some of (my clients) will cheat on their wife, their girlfriend, and I just don't want to be in that situation."

Equally, she knows it wouldn't be fair on any man she dates. "I'd be cheating on him at the end of the day," she says.

During her two-day trip to London shown in the show, she has 12 clients.

She posts videos of herself on Snapchat to draw in potential customers, including footage of her twerking, with her oiled-up, tattooed bum cheeks on full display.

Chloe's work bag of sex toys and condoms, including ones for ‘larger and smaller’ guys. Picture: Maroon Productions

While Chloe says many of them are "nice-looking … not guys I don't want to be with", the risks she takes for her £2000 ($A3670) income are staggering.

She charges clients just £50 ($90) extra to have intercourse "bareback" - without a condom - running the risk of catching STDs including HIV.

She meets total strangers on a one-on-one basis in hotels and apartments - and hopes telling her sister Sam where she is will keep her safe.

She's been forced to kick out men in the past who have overstayed the time they've paid for.

Chloe's sex worker friend, who features in the program, also reveals the darker side of sex work when she describes how she was once asked to fake unconsciousness.

"I literally had to pretend I was knocked out," she recalls.

SEX WORKER GROOMED ONLINE FROM AGE 12

For all the talk of lip fillers and massive pay cheques, the program also highlights the disturbing reason many young women end up in the sex industry - they are victims of childhood abuse.

Ashleigh, from Stoke, describes how she lost her dad at 11 and was then groomed online by older men from age 12.

She says these men isolated her and made her feel powerless before eventually making sexual requests, adding: "I was really young, it was so gross looking back on it now."

Now 18 and studying animal care at college, Ashleigh claims she now enjoys her sex work - although she's not yet told her mum because "she would knock me out".

Chloe makes sure her sister or other loved ones know where she is when she's meeting clients. Picture: Maroon Productions

"At one point I've made £6000 ($A11,000) in a day. That was the best day I've ever had in my whole life," says the teenager, in a statement as sad as it is shocking.

In explicit scenes, Ashleigh is filmed fulfilling a client's bizarre request of trampling over his body in high heels - and having sex with a man in her favourite "cowgirl" position.

Tragically, she says the reason she likes it so much is because "a client can't use all his weight on you if you're on top of him, therefore he can't decide he wants to kill me".

UNIVERSITY GRADUATES SEEKING OUT WEBCAM JOBS

While Ashleigh hopes to one day juggle being a veterinary surgeon and a sex worker, former webcam girl Kate is making a living as one of the UK's youngest self-proclaimed "sex entrepreneurs".

She was just 17 when she started doing webcam sessions with strangers.

"The magical ingredient to a successful cammer - the most profitable thing is to make them fall in love with you," she explains. "It is kind of like acting because you put on this facade, and then as soon as you're done talking to them you switch off, you don't care about them."

Kate used camming as a springboard to build a business empire, including a training and recruitment agency for webcam models and porn stars and a sex shop.

Chloe says some of her clients are cheating on their wives and girlfriends with her. Picture: Maroon Productions

She says university graduates struggling to find work are increasingly asking her for jobs.

Kate is filmed sitting in her office, surrounded by rubber vaginas, porn DVDs, vibrators and worn bondage sets - "my favourite thing to sell because the mark-up on them is so good".

Holding up some old pink Victoria's Secret lingerie, she tells producers: "I wore that in five films. Even though it's really ruined, it's still sold for £120 ($A220) because I wore it."

CAM GIRL FILMED ENERTAINING A CLIENT

Her friend and cam girl Brooke, 19, also features in the show. In incredibly graphic scenes, she is filmed pleasuring herself naked and touching her breasts for a male client.

The teenager, who got into camming after being bullied online, says: "With webcam you're a lot safer, you're in your own environment and you're working from home.

"It's not a risk of you being stabbed, murdered, raped or anything like that."

She adds that despite cam girls often being called "dirty" and "whores" by members of the public, "we're ordinary people".

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission