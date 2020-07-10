Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Travel

Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

by Greg Stolz
10th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS trying to cross the Queensland border before it reopens at noon are being turned around.

Visiting the border checkpoint at Coolangatta, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a 'quite substantial' number of vehicles had been turned around.

They include grey nomads towing caravans in vehicles with NSW plates.

"Some are trying to get through before midday," Ms Carroll said.

 

"Unfortunately sorry that cannot happen. They are being turned around and really everyone has to abide by the rules."

Ms Carroll said 700 vehicles had been turned around at the border up until late Thursday.

She said some motorists had failed to download the new border declaration passes and police and SES volunteers were assisting them at the checkpoints.

 

 

Originally published as Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

More Stories

Show More
border reopening editors picks grey nomads queensland border tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News INVESTIGATORS want to speak with witnesses who may have seen or been overtaken by two cars travelling on the Warrego Highway before a fatal crash on Wednesday.

        NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        premium_icon NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        Crime Drivers have been caught in College View, Laidley North and Gatton.

        HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

        premium_icon HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

        Information Details reveal how much money each postcode owes, how many residents have a SPER...

        Dump hours cut short under renewed operator contract

        premium_icon Dump hours cut short under renewed operator contract

        Council News Less people visited the dump during coronavirus lockdowns, despite a change in...