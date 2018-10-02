Live: Under fire Inglis to break silence

UPDATE: Greg Inglis has faced the media to admit he has let people down after he was allegedly caught drink-driving and speeding on Monday, but says he won't be standing down as captain of the Australian rugby league team.

"I'm sincerely apologetic and hopefully this can get sorted and we can move on from this," Inglis said in Sydney on Tuesday. "As a player, as a person in this community, it's not good enough.

"I've let a lot of people down as a proud indigenous role model."

BREAKING | @greg_inglis has apologised to the public for his behaviour, admitting “it’s not good enough” and he’s disappointed in himself for getting a drink driving charge @7NewsSydney — Jessica Ridley (@jessicaridleytv) October 2, 2018

The NRL were on Tuesday morning going over the case and at this stage no announcement has been made on whether any actionwill be taken against the South Sydney star.

However, Australian selector Laurie Daley has already suggested Inglis relinquish the position, after he was charged with mid-range drink driving in Lithgow on Monday.

"It has to change things," he said on the Big Sports Breakfast. "Greg's been a terrific leader for South Sydney and Queenslandbut I don't think you can have the Australian captain going DUI." "I'm pretty sure Greg and Mal (coach Mal Meninga) will cometo the decision that he needs to step down as captain of his country." Inglis was returning from appearing in the Koori Knockout rugby league tournament in Dubbo when pulled over after being clockedspeeding on Monday afternoon and returned a positive blood alcohol test.

The Queensland and South Sydney captain was then taken to a local police station where he allegedly returned a reading of0.085.

Daley said the affair would likely spell the end of Inglis's tenure as Kangaroos captain before it had even begun.

"He's let himself down. He's let the game down ... and he'll pay a massive price for that," the chief national selector said.

Should Inglis lose the captaincy, vice-captain Boyd Cordner is tipped to be promoted to the job just days after leading the Sydney Roostersto NRL premiership glory.

Kangaroos forward Josh Papalii was last year stood down from a Test against New Zealand after pleading guilty to drink driving.

However, Papalii was originally named in the squad three-and-a-half months after the incident, and did not lose his positionuntil after his plea in court. Crucially, Inglis's date in court won't arrive until after this month's Tests against New Zealand and Tonga in Auckland.

Jesse Bromwich lost the Kiwi captaincy when he and Kevin Proctor lost their places in New Zealand's World Cup squad aftera night out in Canberra following a Test loss that resulted in no charges.

Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters admitted it was disappointing Inglis found himself in the situation.

"I feel for Greg but also understand there is a responsibility that goes with being Australian captain and what needs to beupheld," he said "Mal has spoken quite openly about what his expectations are around the team environment, particularly fromhis senior players.

"I expect that they'll make a decision this morning on it." Inglis had his licence suspended and is scheduled to appear in Lithgow Local Court on November 22.

