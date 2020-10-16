Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
16th Oct 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trial has begun for a man accused of fatally shooting Gregory Armstrong, who vanished more than 23 years ago and whose body has never been found.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Mr Carmichael is accused of shooting Mr Armstrong in the head at the Jew Hole, a recreation area on Big Tuan Creek 40km south of Maryborough, on or about May 7, 1997.

 

Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.

 

The Crown has alleged Mr Armstrong was shot by Mr Carmichael in the presence of three other men, including Shane Josefski, Laurie Canavan and Alfred Canavan, who are expected to give evidence early next week.

Mr Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7 and he was reported missing by his landlord days later.

His body has never been found despite multiple searches.

Police scoured parts of the Tuan Forest in September 2018 after receiving a tip-off from witnesses.

The judge-only trial is being heard before Justice Peter Applegarth and up to 10 witnesses will be called to give evidence.

The trial is expected to finish early next week.

Originally published as Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

More Stories

cold case crime murder murder trial queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as farmers look for new options after years of unforgiving drought

        Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Premium Content Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Crime A MAN who was denied entry to a pub to get a six pack has legged it from police.

        COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        Premium Content COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        News AFTER a traffic crash that left a Lockyer Valley teenager in a coma, calls to cut...

        Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        Premium Content Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        News A CLUB that’s utilised a council space for more than 20 years will be forced to...