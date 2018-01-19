Greengrocer opens in Laidley with sustainable focus

LEAN AND GREEN: The Kajewski family (Steve and Kylie on left) has high hopes for the new store, Laidley Greengrocer.

LEAN AND GREEN: The Kajewski family (Steve and Kylie on left) has high hopes for the new store, Laidley Greengrocer. Melanie Keyte

IT'S the ultimate Australian dream, but Steve and Kylie Kajewski have put their goal of owning their own home on hold to bring fresh and local produce to Laidley residents.

The couple last week opened the Laidley Greengrocer, a fruit and vegetable shed which aims to connect residents with better quality produce being farmed from the region.

Ms Kajewski said the family had sat on the idea for a few years before ultimately deciding to take the leap and open the store with their saved house deposit.

"For ourselves, we couldn't find good quality produce and wanted to give everybody else the opportunity to get locally sourced, fresh fruit and vegetables,” she said.

"I refuse to buy bad produce... I'm a big fan of sustainability too, so obviously the less miles the produce has to travel, the better.

"Steve works in transport, so he's very aware of how many kilometres things travel, and how long they're sitting in cold rooms - sometimes it's months and months.”

The greengrocer's grand opening day was Friday, January 12, and Ms Kajewski said much of their produce would have been found in the field less than 48 hours before being sold.

"Our onions have come from a supplier in Tenthill yesterday,” she said.

"The butternut pumpkins were picked yesterday... The silverbeet, kale, cucumbers and eggplants, they were all picked yesterday too.”

Shopper Valerie Harmer said she thought the locally focused store was a "terrific” idea.

"I've only just walked in but it's a great variety, and this is the only place I've seen selling spaghetti squash,” she said.

"It'll do really well I think.

"I'll certainly be back.”

The Kajewskis encouraged Lockyer Valley producers or other local organisations to contact them and work together.

"We've even had the hospital say they're interested in working with us to get fresh fruit and vegies to people there,” Ms Kajewski said.

A delivery service will also be made available in the near future.