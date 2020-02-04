Green shirts lobby group gains traction in Lockyer Valley

NEW VOICE: Green Shirts Movement founder Martin Bella visited the Lockyer Valley this week to galvanise conservative voice ahead of council and state elections this year. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LAND management, the drought and upcoming election were hot button topics as a new political movement swept across the Valley.

Proudly describing itself as a conservative political group, the Green Shirts Movement is campaigning in rural areas to send a message to politicians in the lead up to local and state elections this year.

And one stop was the Lockyer Valley.

The movement has been growing in popularity, with the meeting at Porters Plainland Hotel attracting more than 70 people.

Co-ordinator, and Mackay Regional Councillor Martin Bella said it was positive.

“There were people from all walks of life,” Mr Bella said.

The movement describes itself as the “voice of rural, regional, reasonable, rational people”, and Mr Bella said it was about bringing people of a conservative persuasion together.

There’s no plans for a political party, nor would he describe it as a lobby group – it’s simply a political movement to galvanise conservatives.

He aims for the group to represent the farmers, growers and fishers in a way industry bodies simply couldn’t.

He warned peak bodies were afraid to be seen as political which hampered their ability to fight for their members – something the Green Shirt Movement had no qualms with.

“Peak bodies wear this badge of apoliticism,” he said.

“We’re not apolitical. We’re very political.”

Mr Bella used the visit to the Lockyer Valley to meet with local political parties, which he hopes to work with in the future.

While council elections will certainly be on the movement’s radar in the future, Mr Bella said the movement wouldn’t focus on the March local government elections, instead focusing on the upcoming state election later this year.

He said the group wouldn’t be telling voters who to vote for, just who not to vote for.

“The absolute basic requirement is to put Labour and the Greens last,” he said.

After the success of his Lockyer Valley visit, Mr Bella is moving on – but he warned politicians the movement would simply go away and they needed to take notice.

“There’s a lot of people who would like us to go away,” he said.