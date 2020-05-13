GREEN LIGHT: Lockyer PT to resume outdoor fitness sessions

OFF AND RUNNING: Kerrie Glover is eager to begin offering her group outdoor fitness sessions from this weekend. Photo: Contributed

A BOUT of early morning exercise is one way to infuse your day with healthy zest.

Thanks to an easing of coronavirus restrictions, this Saturday one Gatton personal trainer will be bringing the iconic group morning run back.

Kerrie Glover, owner of Taking Care of Fitness, will be lacing up her running shoes – along with up to nine other joggers.

“We have a running club where we meet at 6am to go for a run. We’ll go around the streets in Gatton or to Placid Hills or sometimes we’ll go to Forest Hill or Laidley,” Kerrie said.

“It’s great to be able to do that again.”

From Saturday, people will be able to gather in groups of up to 10 for outdoor exercise – meaning business is returning to normal for Kerrie.

“I’ve just been in contact with all my members saying we’re going back to 10 per session and I’m getting them to book in so I know how many trainers I will need,” she said.

“I’ve actually got two trainers on standby so, if we go over 10, I’ll have that extra person who can take one group at one end of the park and I’ll take the other group to the other end.”

Since the social distancing restrictions were implemented, Kerrie has only seen one client at a time for personal training sessions.

It has meant she has had to halve the number of clients she sees and she has had to work longer hours to earn a living.

“We do group outdoor training so while all this has been going on, I’ve been doing one-on-one sessions and waiting until it goes back to normal,” she said.

“The one-on-one sessions have (taken up) a lot more hours for not as much money.”

Normally, Kerrie’s outdoor group exercise sessions attract up to 25 people per class.

“We are predominantly group outdoor training,” she said.

Even so, Kerrie feels she is lucky to have been able to work at all.

“I have a lot of friends who are personal trainers and in their areas, they haven’t been able to use parks or the gym they use is closed,” she said.

“We’re lucky that we do it all outdoors because we haven’t had to close a gym or anything like that – we’ve just been using hand sanitiser and wiping equipment we’ve used.”