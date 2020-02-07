Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Green Day are coming to Australia on their Hella Mega Tour.
Green Day are coming to Australia on their Hella Mega Tour.
Music

Green Day announce massive Oz tour

7th Feb 2020 8:45 AM

This morning three of the biggest acts in rock music - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, have announced they will be heading to Australia to tour here together for the first time ever on The Hella Mega Tour later this year.

The stadium tour kicks off on November 8 at Perth's HBF Park, before heading to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 11, followed by Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on November 14 and concluding in Brisbane on November 17 at Suncorp Stadium.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am on Friday, February 14.

The news comes on the same day Green Day, who have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, release their thirteenth studio album Father Of All …

Green Day in 2020.
Green Day in 2020.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, AND WEEZER - HELLA MEGA AUSTRALIAN STADIUM TOUR

Special guest: The Beths

HBF Park, Perth : Sunday, November 8

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne : Wednesday, November 11

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney : Saturday, November 14

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane : Tuesday, November 17

For complete tour info head to livenation.com .

australian tour fall out boy green day music weezer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer pledges to resolve ‘unfinished business’ if voted in

        premium_icon Farmer pledges to resolve ‘unfinished business’ if voted in

        News THIS Lockyer Council candidate hopes to return to the chamber to complete “unfinished business” he left behind

        Police discover ‘pen gun’, drugs and cash in vehicle search

        premium_icon Police discover ‘pen gun’, drugs and cash in vehicle search

        News A Lowood man has been charged with a number of offences after police discovered...

        FINALLY: It’s the forecast our farmers have been waiting for

        premium_icon FINALLY: It’s the forecast our farmers have been waiting for

        News This farmer finally has a reason to smile, and says even his family have stopped...

        Country women raise $8k+ for fire relief

        premium_icon Country women raise $8k+ for fire relief

        News HOW many scones does it take to raise $8k? We’re not sure, but these CWA women have...