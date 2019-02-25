Green and gold debut has Steinhardt on a high

NEW YEAR: After donning the green and gold in 2019 Sarah Steinhardt is giving training her all ahead of the 2019 hockey season.

FIELD HOCKEY: Fresh off the hockey fields of Fiji, Tenthill teen Sarah Steinhardt is putting in the hard yards ahead of her first match of the season on home soil.

The in the Toowoomba Hockey Association is March 2, but with super league selections just a few months away the 18-year-old wants to hit the ground running.

"I've been putting in lot of effort with early morning and late nights," Steinhardt said.

"I've increased my training load to try and prepare myself for super league and the trialling process for that competition."

Steinhardt went from strength to strength in the past 12 months, being selected to play for her state and country.

In 2019, she wanted to add to her achievements.

"I'm hoping my efforts will pay off. I'm always hopeful," Steinhardt said.

Steinhardt played for Queensland at the Australian Country Hockey Championships last year and went on to represent the country in Fiji.

"Wearing the green and gold was truly incredible walking out on the field and playing for your country was an amazing experience," Steinhardt said.

This year, she had her sights set on being selected in the under-21 Queensland team in super league.

The super league competition is a more mainstream and elite hockey competition.

The young talent was also recognised as the Lockyer Valley Young Sportsperson of the Year last month.

She was honoured to receive the acknowledgement but said she put in all her effort for the love of the game.

This season Steinhardt will take the field for Rangeville for a 13th year, but she's more motivated than ever to achieve her dreams.

Steinhardt said the culture, camaraderie and support within the club kept her coming back each year.

"It's kind of like having a second family," Steinhardt said.

"When you play at home you're a little more comfortable, you know your team mates, you've played together for at least two years and more confident in yourself."

At present Steinhardt is also trialling to play in the Brisbane hockey competition for the University of Queensland.