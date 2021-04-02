Menu
Politics

‘Great spirit and mateship’: PM delivers Easter message

by Shoba Rao
2nd Apr 2021 6:47 AM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has praised the "great spirit" and "mateship" of Australia alongside his wife Jenny.

In his annual Easter video message today, Mr Morrison said people will come together at the Easter weekend "in a way they haven't been able to do over the past year" because of COVID-19.

"The past year has been a tough one, and I particularly want to thank Australians for the great spirit that they've shown to each other," he said.

"And we're especially mindful this Easter of those Australians who've been so devastated by these recent floods.

"It's our capacity to love our neighbour as ourselves that I think has really demonstrated the great Aussie spirit of mateship over this past year."

"Easter is a very special time where people and families are coming together right across our country, and for many in a way they haven't been able to do over the past year," Mr Morrison said.

"Easter is also a very special time and a sacred time for those who share the Christian faith. "Christians everywhere, our family included, will draw great strength and heart from the Easter message.

"A message of hope, of love, and forgiveness.

Mrs Morrison said she was looking forward to "spending time together as a family and to catch up with friends".

She said their two daughters Abbey and Lily will also look forward to their Easter chocolates.

To those travelling, Mr Morrison said, "Stay safe on the roads".

 

 

 

