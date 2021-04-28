Great deal: $1 for the best Gatton Star news with great rewards

Menu
Ali Kuchel
21st Apr 2021 10:23 AM
If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another.

Many have done it tough with many local industries and businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Supporting local business is crucial to the road to recovery. Our role in all of this is more critical than ever.

That’s why we also need your support.

If you become a Subscriber, your subscription helps to fund Gatton Star journalism that matters by locals, living and working in the region, who work hard to bring you all the news, day and night, 365 days a year.

We’re committed to bringing you a premium user-friendly digital news experience where you can easily find your favourite content – which is why all content from Gatton Star website will be found on the Courier Mail, bringing all your local, state, and national news in one convenient location.

Sign up for just $1 for the first 28 days! T & Cs apply.

We publish breaking news as it happens, create new audio and video news and sports products and encourage more interactivity to allow communities to actively participate in telling their own stories.

The $1* Deal is incredible value and a good way to ensure you have the latest news and some great reading at your fingertips every day.

A subscription not only gives access to all the local stories but also access to the News+ network^, for a national perspective. It is made up of couriermail.com.au, heraldsun.com.au, dailytelegraph.com.au, advertiser.com.au, townsvillebulletin.com.au, cairnspost.com.au, goldcoastbulletin.com.au, geelongadvertiser.com.au, ntnews.com.au, themercury.com.au, and thechronicle.com.au.

You also get access to the digital print edition of their printed products.

