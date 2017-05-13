Graziers claim top dollar at Toogoolawah saleyards

Watching the auction take place at the Shepherdson and Boyd Annual Weaner Sale, Toogoolawah.

CATTLE prices soared today at the Shepherdson and Boyd annual weaner sale at Toogoolawah.

Sale director Vince O'Brien said many graziers went home averaging in excess of $1000 for every weaner sold.

"We had quite a few pens that sold up to $1400 per head," Mr O'Brien said.

One standout sale was Neville and Denise Rosser from Buaraba that sold seven-month-old Limousin cross steers which averaged $1300 per head.

More than 5500 were auctioned at the weaner sale.