Grazier warns of dry times

IT'LL GET worse before it gets better.

That's the warning Mt Sylvia cattle farmer Ian Lindenmayer has for farmers after the Lockyer Valley and Southern Downs regional council areas were drought declared last month.

Mr Lindenmayer, who is also a member of the local drought committee, said conditions were unlikely to improve soon.

"From a grazier's point of view, all the years we've been here - this would probably be the driest run into winter we've experienced,” Mr Lindenmayer said.

"It's only going to get worse - people are out of water now and the ones that aren't out of water are going to run out shortly.”

Mr Lindenmayer said declaring a drought was never an easy thing to do, but it was important to make the decision now before the situation got worse.

"The next review mightn't be for six months and it could get pretty serious before then, and the feeling was, well if we declare it and then it rains wouldn't that be a great thing,” he said.

"But really, we're going into the dry part of the year, we're not expecting to get any rain.”

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the drought declaration was a step in the right direction, giving farmers much-needed assistance.

"Nobody wants to be in a drought, but we are and it's great to get some assistance, but remember this assistance only really goes to transport and food for livestock.” Mr McDonald said.

"So it's a good thing, but it doesn't cover everything - it's not like a silver bullet that's going to fix everything.”

Mr McDonald called for the assistance program to be opened to more farmers who are also suffering.

"Farmers out there who are producing crops and are affected - they don't get assistance with regards to transport or what have you,” he said.

"So really the scope of the assistance package for drought should be extended to include horticulturists - not just graziers.”

Mr Lindenmayer also called for changes to the program, saying the time limits imposed on farmers made no sense.

"The worst part of the drought is the ones that get really stuck and get the subsidy - if the drought's not over in three years that's it, you get cut off,” he said.

"Droughts go for five years and after three years you're getting your subsidy to keep you in food and shelter cut off - that's just wrong.”