Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, have been missing since January 9.
News

‘Grave concerns’ for missing father and son

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

AN ELDERLY father and his son have been reported missing while driving from Victoria to Townsville.

Townsville men Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, left Victoria after visiting family on January 9.

They have not had contact with family since.

Police said they hold "grave concerns" for their welfare as Ron suffers from a serious medical condition.

The pair are believed to be travelling in a white 2004 Toyota Camry bearing Queensland registration plates 095 HMS.

Ron is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall, of a skinny build, bald with blue eyes. He appears frail and walks with the assistance of a walking frame.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and brown corduroy pants.

Robert is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall and of a solid build.

He has receding brown hair with a bushy moustache.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ron and Robert are asked to contact police immediately.

