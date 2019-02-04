Grass really is greener at Laidley Soccer Club

GREAT NEWS: Laidley Soccer Club president Michael Blackwood was over the moon at the announcement the club had secure a grant to help improve it's equipment and facilities just in time for the new season.

LAIDLEY Soccer Club scored a big win, securing nearly $21,000 in funding to improve its equipment and facilities.

The funding, part of round 98 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant program, capped off what president Michael Blackwood as a "beautiful” start to 2019 for the club.

"It's perfect timing,” Blackwood said.

The funding will allow the club to purchase new equipment including new goal posts for the juniors as well as upgrading the club's second field main posts.

"The goal posts that we've got at the moment for the juniors are just a portable poly-post,” he said. "This will allow us to upgrade some of those and get some new posts for the kids.”

The club hopes to procure the new posts before the beginning of the junior season. The funding will also allow the club to carry out maintenance works on its main field.

With the long drought continuing to tighten its grip on the region, Blackwood said the funding would be a boon for the fields into the future.

"To have this sort of money spare that we can allocate to the fields is great,” he said. "There's not much money in fees to put towards major works like this, so it'll be good to put something back into field. With out the fields you don't have a game.”

This year has also seen the return of a senior men's team to the club for the first time in four seasons.

Blackwood said it was exciting to see the positivity building in the club. "The club is predominately a juniors club, but I feel personally that having the senior teams there it gives the kids someone to look up to and strive to get towards that level in their game,” he said.