FIRE: A grass fire burning near the Warrego Highway is affecting westbound lanes. Photo: Tessa Mapstone
News

Grass fire affecting Warrego Hwy in Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Oct 2019 2:59 PM

A FIRE burning near the Warrego Highway is affecting westbound lanes.

A grass fire has been reported near the highway at Forest Hill.

Three fire crews are currently working to contain a blaze burning on the corner of the Warrego Highway westbound lanes and Forest Hill Fernvale Rd.

Crews arrived at 2.50pm and are working to extinguish the fire.

Qld Traffic reports all westbound lanes of the Warrego Hwy are affected.

 

fire forest hill forest hill fernvale rd grass fire qfes warrego highway
Gatton Star

