GRAPHIC images of a horror crash that killed a young Sunshine Coast man have been released.

The photos show the silver sedan after it left Maleny-Kenilworth Rd and crashed into trees about 8.40pm yesterday.

Police are investigating what caused this vehicle to lose control and crash into trees, killing a 22-year-old man who was a passenger. Contributed

A 22-year-old Sunshine Coast man, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old Nambour man who was driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 22-year-old man was killed when this sedan crashed into trees in the Sunshine Coast hinterland overnight. Contributed

Investigations are continuing.