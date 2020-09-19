Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAD SIGHT: Local resident Kevin Hill photographed a dugong washed up at Southern end of Archies Beach.
SAD SIGHT: Local resident Kevin Hill photographed a dugong washed up at Southern end of Archies Beach.
News

GRAPHIC IMAGES: Carcass washes up at local beach

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Sep 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHAT'S believed to be a dugong has washed up on the southern end of Archies Beach.

Local resident Kevin Hill photographed the scene this morning and is urging people not to swim nearby.

He said he's contacted lifesavers and hopes the beach will be closed until it is safe.

The NewsMail has contact the Bundaberg Regional Council about the matter as the carcass is not on a Surf Life Saving Queensland patrolled beach.

According to the Department of Environment and Science adult dugongs can reach lengths of more than three metres and weigh up to 420kg.

"Dugongs feed almost exclusively on seagrass, a flowering plant found in shallow water areas," the department's website reads.

"An adult will eat about 7% of their body weight in seagrass each day.

"As dugong feed, whole plants are uprooted leaving telltale tracks behind. They will also feed on macro-invertebrates such as sea squirts."

 

SAD SIGHT: Local resident Kevin Hill photographed a dugong washed up at Southern end of Archies Beach.
SAD SIGHT: Local resident Kevin Hill photographed a dugong washed up at Southern end of Archies Beach.

 

MORE STORIES

 

Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

 

The mysterious message in a bottle found on a Bundy beach

 

Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

More Stories

archies beach bundaberg dugong ocean
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Premium Content ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Community AN ‘issue’ detected during upgrades has halted the opening of Laidley’s swimming pool this spring.

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this...