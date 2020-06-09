Grants to help Queenslanders take time for mental health

A grants program to support Queensland Mental Health Week events that promote wellbeing, reduce stigma and raise community awareness of mental health has been launched this week.



Queensland Mental Health Commissioner Ivan Frkovic and Queensland Alliance for Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Black said mental health was more important than ever during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



"The Queensland Mental Health Week small grants program enables organisations to boost mental health and wellbeing through community awareness and engagement, education and understanding, and inclusion of those living with mental illness, their families, carers and support people," Mr Frkovic said.



"In previous years these grants have brought people together for a range of big and small events.



"Queensland Mental Health Week 2020 is in October, and we really don't know what types of physical events could be possible by then.



"But we do know that community connections will be vital as we recover from the mental health effects of the pandemic."



Mr Frkovic said grant applications for innovative virtual events would be considered, along with submissions to support physical gatherings.



"The Queensland Mental Health Week theme is once again 'take time for mental health', and I encourage Queenslanders to do exactly that," he said.



The grant program is managed by the Queensland Alliance for Mental Health on behalf of the Queensland Mental Health Commission.



Ms Black said rural and remote people, community groups and businesses were encouraged to apply.



"During this particularly challenging time, it is so important for our community to reach out to and include its most vulnerable members in every corner of the state," Ms Black said.



"It is also important for us to embrace diversity through valuing and supporting people with different experiences, backgrounds and cultures.



"Queensland Mental Health Week events help bring people together and contribute to building environments that promote wellbeing for individuals, families and our community as a whole."



Applicants are encouraged to partner with mental health and other local organisations as well as local councils to maximise the reach and impact of events and activities.



Queensland Mental Health Week 2020 is from 10-18 October.



Grant applications close on Friday 24 July 2020.



Details are at www.qldmentalhealthweek.org.au