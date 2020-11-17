Grantham man blows whopping 8x legal blood alcohol reading

THE GATTON Magistrates Court was dumbfounded on Monday when it heard a Grantham man blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.4, eight times the legal driving limit.

Dean McHamish appeared on Monday after he was arrested on October 26, for obstructing police.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said the blood alcohol reading was the "highest I've ever heard of" and said McHamish clearly had more tolerance than the average human being.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said police were called to McHamish's Grantham home at 10.30pm on October 25, following a noise complaint from neighbours.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said when police arrived, they heard loud music blaring from McHamish's house and found the 53-year-old to be highly intoxicated.

The court was told that McHamish yelled and swore at police, telling them they had no right to come to his house and tell him to turn the music off and give directions in his own home.

At 12.10am on October 26, police returned to McHamish's house following another complaint and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said McHamish continued to yell at police and refused to turn down the music and was subsequently arrested.

After being transported to the Gatton watch-house, police conducted a blood-alcohol test which showed McHamish was extremely intoxicated, blowing an astonishing reading of 0.4.

Represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, it was revealed McHamish suffered a broken back more than 30 years ago and was riddled with arthritis.

Mr Ryan said his client "clearly had issues with alcohol" and is also medicated for schizophrenia.

Magistrate Graham Lee analysed McHamish's six page long criminal history which had included a strong history of similar offending.

Mr Lee said most people would "not be alive" with a blood alcohol reading of 0.4.

McHamish was convicted and fined $750 referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.