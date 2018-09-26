Grantham legend marks his 80th in style

CELEBRATION: Ken Arndt with his children Brendan and Ken Arnt Jr, Kym Evans and Leanne Smith.

IT WAS a special day for Grantham resident Ken Arndt on Saturday as the local legend turned 80.

Mr Arndt is well know around the region for the produce he grows on his property.

He said the celebration at Lake Apex had been a great chance to celebrate his life so far and catch up with family and friends.

"It was a hell of a time, I saw people I'd never seen in probably 40 years or something,” Mr Arndt said.

"It was very emotional.”

His sons Brendan and Ken Jr made the journey back to Australia from the UK, and Brendan said it was an important day for his father.

"It was amazing, I think we've had a very different life moving away, but we always come back to see our mum and our dad together,” he said.

He said it was a very special event for the family, given his parents survived the 2011 Grantham floods that destroyed their house.

"It's a pretty big birthday for him, given what they went through a couple of years ago, I think it's really amazing that they're still here and still celebrating life,” he said.

Brendan said despite his father's age, he was still amazed by the things he was doing.

"I love the fact that he's in his 80s now and he's always up doing something new,” he said.

Ken said despite his age, he had no intention of stepping back from his gardening.

"I'm still going to keep growing my vegetables until I can't walk,” he laughed.

"I have to keep doing something to keep fit.”

The hobby farmer said while he certainly doesn't feel like a spring chicken, he still had plenty of life left in him and attributed his good health to his upbringing.

"In the last year or so I've started to slow down a bit... but I haven't slowed down like some people have,” he said.

"I was brought up tough, and when you're brought up tough like that you tend to be a bit tougher for a bit longer.”