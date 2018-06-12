Grantham firies powered by $12,000 solar unit

EFFICIENT: Rural Fire Service volunteers in Grantham become the first brigade in Queensland to receive solar power under a $75,000 program.

RURAL Fire Service (RFS) volunteers in Grantham became the first brigade in Queensland to receive solar power under the $75,000 Energising Queensland RFS Installation Program on Friday.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the brigade would be energy efficient with the arrival and installation of the $12,000 solar power unit.

"The needs of regional brigades, such as power grid accessibility, were prioritised when selecting which areas would receive solar power," Mr Crawford said.

"It's fantastic to see the practical support provided through this program and our partnership with Energy Queensland (Energex and Ergon).

"This is yet another example of how QFES is a forward-thinking organisation and prioritises the needs of its staff and volunteers.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to recognise, and thank, our dedicated and hard-working RFS volunteers at the end of Rural Fire Service Week."

RFS Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson said four other regional brigades around Queensland would also be receiving solar power units.

"The brigades (Kogan and District, Wallumbilla, Bowen Delta and Rangewood) will receive the solar power installations as part of the Energising Queensland program in the coming months," Mr Dawson said.

"Our brigades will be well-equipped to continue providing life-saving services to their community well into the future.

"The support of Energy Queensland is greatly appreciated."