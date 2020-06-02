Grant portal to end funding confusion

The new grants portal will help resolve the confusion that comes with searching for funding.

SEEKING financial support can be a difficult process, especially during times of recovery and crisis, given the abundance of services available.

A new online portal set to be delivered by the Somerset Regional Council will simplify this process.

The planned ‘Grant Guru’ will function as a one-stop shop for residents and community groups seeking information about grants, with direct links to the service organisations offering support.

The service normally requires a subscription fee from users, but the council is planning to cover the cost to ensure residents can use the portal for free.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council has committed to investing almost $14,000 towards the three-year initiative.

“There are a lot of great funding opportunities out there, but the process of finding and applying for grants can be daunting and time-consuming and many people don’t know where to start looking,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This portal will take the guesswork out of searching for grants and help groups and businesses navigate the process.”

Council will provide more information to residents when the Grant Guru Portal is live.

The portal will include a dedicated button specifically for funding opportunities related to disaster recovery, including bushfires, drought and COVID-19.

Councillors gave their unanimous approval for the implementation of the portal, with Cr Robert Whalley praising the benefits for residents.

“The committees and groups in our region – this will give them really easy access to what they need,” he said.

“It’s something that’s long overdue.”

Cr Sean Choat agreed.

“I think Somerset will really reap the benefits of this,” he said.

More information will become available once the service goes live.