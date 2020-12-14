Grant Denyer takes us inside his home

Grant Denyer is happy to leave the “jungle” behind for his homestead near Bathurst, with his third baby due to be born shortly.

Grant Denyer is happy to leave the “jungle” behind for his homestead near Bathurst, with his third baby due to be born shortly.

With a third baby due shortly, you'd think popular TV host Grant Denyer would be taking it easy on his farm right now. Instead, the Gold Logie winner is hilariously smashed in trials in I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here. With the finale airing tomorrow, Grant is happy to leave the "jungle" behind for his homestead.

"When we decided we wanted to get out of the city, we wanted to find a country home on land near Chezzi's family and friends. We searched for a few months until seeing the view up the valley, which blew us away and was the decider," he says. "We are currently in the middle of an extension. With an expanding family and a great love of where we live, we just wanted to make it even more magical. We are going to maximise the view with lots of glass and have a few nice features, like the kitchen we've always dreamt of."

Suburbs to watch in 2021: Suburbs to watch in 2021

Describing this point in his family's life, "the calm before the baby storm", Grant is getting lots of jobs done around the house and farm.

"It's all hands on deck when No. 3 arrives," he says. "I've been trying to make a conscious effort to give Chezzi a break. She's been incredibly ill in this pregnancy."

Words: Catherine Nikas-Boulos

Photos: Scott Elher and Grant Denyer

More: I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! finale airs tomorrow, 7.30pm, 10, tenplay.com.au

Grant has enjoyed cooking with his new air fryer.

Who: Grant Denyer

Where: 11ha farm outside Bathurst with wife Chezzi and daughters Sailor, 9, and Scout, 5

Favourite thing: My Philips Airfryer XXL is my saviour in the kitchen right now. I love food, but I'm not the best cook, so this guy comes in super handy. It also means I can cook up some super crispy treats with a fraction of the oil

Inspiration: Australian farmhouse

Home is: A place to rest, restore and rejuvenate.

Grant’s dogs are constant companions on the farm.

My dogs - the cavoodle Princess Popcorn and miniature schnauzer Sargent Pepper - are the best little farm dogs anyone could wish for. They definitely are favourites with me and the kids.

The guitar helps Grant unwind at the end of the day.

My guitar brings me great joy. I don't read music, I prefer to play along to songs by ear. It's relaxing and something I enjoy doing to wind down after a busy period.

Wedding photo.

This photo is such a special reminder of one of the greatest days of my life 11 years ago. I love looking at it and sharing stories from the day with my kids.

We've just been through some of the driest years ever experienced in Australia. My weather station tells me the temperature, humidity and wind speed. Outside the back door the rain gauge tells me how much rain we've had.

View from the kitchen window.

Absolutely breathtaking in every direction is the view from my house. Better than any picture or painting you could buy. Sometimes I spend hours just looking out the window at this view.

My lawnmower is like man-meditation. I love de-stressing by jumping on the mower and cutting grass. All your troubles float away. Best therapy ever.

Drum kit.

My drum kit is like a punching bag. I love music and it's a great way to get out excess energy by thrashing the skins to killer tunes. Sometimes we have family band sessions in there where Scout sings, Sailor plays the drums and I jump on the guitar. They're priceless family memories.

Cow picture.

This represents our gorgeous herd of Scottish Highland cattle that we have on the farm. They're so cute, with long red hair, huge horns and a fringe. They look majestic in the paddock.

Grant’s Gold Logie.

I'll remember that Logies night for rest of my life. It was such a special experience winning TV's top award. A true honour that I'm incredibly proud of. It makes me smile every time I walk in the door.

Originally published as Grant Denyer takes us inside his Bathurst home