Grandstand, dining facilities wanted for popular Esk track

RACETRACK users are calling for a grandstand with amenities, to improve the facilities in Esk.

Along with a grandstand, a dining area, viewing area and better water facilities have been suggested by key stakeholders.

But Somerset regional councillors say none of the feedback received for the Esk racetrack’s master plan was “new information”.

Home to Esk Show, Esk Races, and many other community groups and events, the Racecourse and Showgrounds have been the subject of ongoing negotiations to determine further future development.

In the latest round of reviews, numerous issues were raised by site stakeholders.

“This has been a long, drawn out process, and it hasn’t really shown us anything we didn’t already know,” Councillor Robert Whalley said.

Among the feedback given were requests to install new grandstands, the implementation of a new dining and viewing area, upgraded power and water outlets, and to ensure any developments didn’t adversely impact other businesses in Esk.

Most of these items were integrated into the plan’s considerations, with allocating sufficient water for the site being one of the most prevalent issues.

“We need to make that a main priority,” Cr Whalley said.

“Without water we can’t really develop anything there.”

Cr Cheryl Gaedtke voiced her disappointment that some of the key stakeholders, which had provided feedback, such as Racing Queensland, weren’t happy with the site.

“This is a really damning report to me, that’s these peak bodies aren’t satisfied with the facilities,” she said.

In response, Cr Whalley pointed out how these bodies had previously been unwilling to support smaller sites such as the Esk Showgrounds.

“These bodies starved regional organisations of funding,” he said.

“This is a problem of their own making.”

With final feedback now received, the Esk Racecourse, Showgrounds, and Golf Course Master Plan will now be officially adopted by council.

The plan and its supporting information will soon be available for public viewing on the council website.