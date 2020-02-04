Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Grandparents mourn ‘cheeky’ little girl

4th Feb 2020 5:44 AM

The grandparents of a young girl who was found dead inside a hot car in Victoria have described the pain of losing their "cheeky" little "chatterbox".

Three-year-old Emily Lever was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at The Boulevard in Morwell, in Victoria's southeast, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death were yet to be established, including whether it was suspicious.

But Emily's grandfather, Leslie Spark, told the Herald Sun it was "a tragic accident".

Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied
Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied

Emily would have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday, but instead her family is planning her funeral.

"The worst is to come," Mr Spark said.

Grandmother Karen Spark described Emily as a "cheeky" and "adorable" chatterbox, who had "so much life in her".

"It doesn't feel real," she said.

Temperatures reached above 40C in Victoria's southeast on Friday.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

More Stories

Show More
car death heat toddler victoria weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Watch your back little c---’: Man’s threatening FB message

        premium_icon ‘Watch your back little c---’: Man’s threatening FB message

        News He sent 19 messages via Facebook, calling a “friend” a “f--k face” and saying his “face would be re-arranged”.

        Crime watch group given ‘one last go’ for town’s safety

        premium_icon Crime watch group given ‘one last go’ for town’s safety

        News A Lockyer Valley group that helped a town lower its crime rate has been struggling...

        How to stay fit for less than the price of a cup of coffee

        premium_icon How to stay fit for less than the price of a cup of coffee

        News This preventive health program is aimed at helping people of all ages keep active...

        MOST EXPENSIVE: 10 dream Lockyer properties

        premium_icon MOST EXPENSIVE: 10 dream Lockyer properties

        News If you’ve looking for a gem in the Lockyer Valley, look no further. Here’s 10 of...