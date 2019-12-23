Grandma’s dose of retirement after rewarding pharmacy career

TIME OFF: After a long and joyful pharmaceutical career, Denise Van Ee is ready to fill her days in whatever way she pleases.

TIME OFF: After a long and joyful pharmaceutical career, Denise Van Ee is ready to fill her days in whatever way she pleases.

FREEDOM to wake up at any hour and schedule plans on any of day of the week are just two of the perks of retirement.

For Denise Van Ee, hanging up the work uniform for the last time means the liberty to fill her days however she sees fit – and endless hours of friends, grandchildren and swimming are just days away.

Though she has relished her 35-year career and her current role at Gatton Plaza Discount Drug Store, the Gatton senior pharmacy assistant “woke up” when the idea of retiring popped into her head.

“I went to bed one night and woke up the next morning and I thought no, I’ve had enough,” she said.

It’s lucky Denise is not partial to sleeping in because she is not going to have any trouble keeping busy post-retirement, with six grandchildren and a number of friends eagerly awaiting the chance to spend quality time with her.

“I’m going to join some exercise classes and probably do some swimming three or four times a week,” she said.

“And do some exercise with a friend who wants me to join with her – and I can do that now.”

She called her dentist to schedule a regular check up.

“They said ‘what about a Wednesday?’ and I said I can’t, I have to be at work, then I went hang on a minute, I’m not going to be; I can do whatever I want,” she said.

“I normally have a three-week break at Christmas time so it’s really not going to sink until the end of January when I don’t have to come back.”

With so much to look forward to, Denise has barely any time to lament leaving her team and beloved customers behind – but the doubts do creep in.

“I’ve done this for a long time and I was actually thinking about if I had done the right thing,” she said.

“It’s a big step.”

Her career in pharmacy began in Gatton when she was just 16 years old.

She had just graduated school when she was offered a job at a nearby chemist.

Denise will miss the customers but, in particular, she will miss her dear friend, Pat Goodchild, with whom she has worked for 22 years.

“She is my best friend – 10 times over – and you can underline that three times,” she said.

“I’m going to make sure I catch up with her, anyway; I’m not leaving town.”

Denise has already started planning how she will stay in touch with her colleagues.

“I’m hoping to call in and have morning tea with the girls from time to time, just bring a coffee and sit out the back, you know?”