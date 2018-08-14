Menu
Ryan Hoffman injured his hamstring in Melbourne’s loss to Cronulla. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

GF miracle? Storm's Hoffman races clock for fairytale finish

14th Aug 2018 5:29 PM

THE career of Melbourne Storm forward Ryan Hoffman would appear to be over after he was diagnosed with a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The Storm says the injury usually has an eight-week recovery time but they are refusing to concede that Hoffman - who has announced his retirement at the end of the season - won't play again.

Hoffman suffered the injury in the Storm's 17-14 win over Cronulla at AAMI Park on Sunday.

But the veteran forward will race the clock and could yet make a miracle return, possibly in a grand final for a fitting farewell.

"While it will be difficult for Hoffy to return before the end of the season, we have no doubt he will do everything in his power to make that a possibility," Storm football manager Frank Ponissi said.

""Hoffy has shown nothing but class and professionalism throughout his 16 years at the highest level and there is no reason why this final month or so will be any different."

