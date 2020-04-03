Grand final cancellation leaves premiership flag in limbo

TOP SEASON: Laidley District Cricket Club first grade captain Alex Welsh said while it was disappointing to miss out on playing finals, being named premiers was still a huge achievement.

TOP SEASON: Laidley District Cricket Club first grade captain Alex Welsh said while it was disappointing to miss out on playing finals, being named premiers was still a huge achievement.

CRICKET: The Laidley Bluedogs Cricket Club is the undisputed powerhouse of West Moreton cricket, with all three senior grades claiming premiership wins in this year’s competition.

But despite the incredible achievement of three premiership teams, there’s a sense of disappointment in the club, with the much-anticipated grand finals canned due to COVID-19.

“Whatever the result of the final it’s actually just a great occasion … you don’t get many chances to play four-day cricket anymore,” A-grade captain Alex Welsh said.

“To have all the club there basically all three teams playing the finals all at once, we’ve had it before, and it’s a great feeling. I think we’re a bit disappointed.”

While there were some shaky games in the middle of the season, overall Welsh the A-grade’s season had been “fantastic”.

“There were some really, really good performances along the way,” he said.

The season also saw veteran players Chris Wilson and Mick Sippel both achieved major milestones for the club.

Wilson notched up his 200th game for the Bluedogs, while Sippel recorded his 500th first grade wicket and 10,000 runs.

Welsh was quick to praise the pair – both on and off the field.

“Those two guys in particular, the amount of work they put in off the field, it’s not just on the field,” he said.

The A-grade side also brought in fresh talent this year, with Jared Adamski playing his A-grade debut alongside his dad.

Welsh had a lot of praise for the youngster.

“He did really well, he didn’t look out of his depth,” he said.

“He’s a sponge that kid, whatever you ask him to do – it’s never a drama. He does what he can for the team.”

Youngsters Noah Emmerson and Tom Sippel also made their mark on the season, and Welsh said it was a question of how long the team could hold onto them before they went on to bigger things.

Despite the disappointing end, Welsh remained upbeat and said the whole club was proud of the cricket they had played.

“The finals being cancelled was completely out of our control, but because of the good cricket we played all year, we were in the position to be named premiers, so that was good,” he said.