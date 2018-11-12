Graham claims Marburg driver series

LEADER: Headwin (right), driven by Trent Moffat for trainer Allan Godwin, leads race two at Marburg.

LEADER: Headwin (right), driven by Trent Moffat for trainer Allan Godwin, leads race two at Marburg. Dominic Elsome

HARNESS RACING: A new addition to Darrel Graham's stable has helped the Fernvale-based trainer to secure the Marburg Pacing Association Barastoc Trainers series.

With three race meets originally scheduled for October, the club put together the competition for the trainers with the most points after the three meets.

However, one race was cancelled due to weather, pushing the series out to November.

Driver-trainer Graham said his new mare Larah had come up from Shane Tritton's Sydney stables and handled the southeast Queensland track well at her first outing.

The race favourite took out the seventh race on the card at Marburg on Sunday, defeating Graham's second runner, Drive the Dream, by a head.

"It was a drop back in grade for her, but a nice start for her,” he said.

The victory added to Graham's overall tally for the trainers' series, with two wins, five seconds and a third to his name. He was triumphant over Glamorgan Vale-based John McMullen.

Graham landed himself a pallet of grain from sponsor Barastoc, which he said was a great help to feeding his 30 racehorses.

"I certainly kept a few horses back throughout the week to make sure I had starts at Marburg,” he said.

"It helps with the field sizes as well, which is fantastic for Marburg.”

The victory is a continuation of Graham's stable success, after finishing the 2017-18 season with a stable season record of 150 winners for the year.

Club president Scott Neaves said the series created friendly competition between the trainers.

"Generally each race just stands alone, but on this occasion trainers were looking how their colleagues were going and how points compared, particularly coming into the last day,” he said.

The club also held a race meet on Friday last week, relieving the pressure from Redcliffe while Albion Park is under renovation.

The next meet on November 24 will form the second stage of the Marburg Junior Drivers Series.