Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

CCTV footage has captured a suspect believed to be responsible for leaving graffiti tags across Gatton.

Sergeant Dan Curtin from Gatton police said a number of graffiti-related offences were committed in the Gatton township on March 27 and 28.

“The pictured suspect was captured on local council CCTV committing a number of offences using the below tag,” Sgt Curtin said.

The tag left behind by a graffiti artist.

If anyone has information regarding the offences, they are urged to contact Gatton police on 4631 6999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they wish to remain anonymous.