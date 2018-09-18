Grade six student takes home five foot bear

SOME say a daughter's first love is her father and that couldn't be truer for Lake Claredon Independent School Student Xanthea Kugel - her father is one of her best friends.

Father's Day was particularly special this year for Xanthea's family, as the grade six student was awarded first place for her colouring in at the Queensland Father of the Year awards.

Xanthea's coloured-in bear was named best in school and also in the region, beating the work of students from Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region.

School Chaplain Barry Forbes said the competition encouraged children to identify positive male role models in their lives.

"It promotes the personality and the qualities that make a good father,” Mr Forbes said.

"By promoting a good father figure and a good role model it shows children with a bad experience that there are good role models out there and they can seek them out.”

According to Xanthea what makes a good father is someone who listens and cares.

She said going for walks and irrigating are some of her favourite things to do with her dad.

"Because he works on a farm when it's school holidays or after I get home from school he will come and say 'you want to do irrigation' and I go with him and do some work with him, I love to do that with him,” she said.

"If I've done something at school he always listens and shows interest in it and he's always interested in what I say.”

Awarded the top prize, Xanthea took home a five foot bear and named it after her grandfather who passed away.