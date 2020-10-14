‘Grabbed my guts and ran’: Brother describes deadly stabbing

THE brother of a man who died after the pair were both allegedly stabbed during a fight at a Mt Garnet property, has described their fury over allegedly stolen drugs before confronting those they believed responsible.

Robert Miller, 35, and his older brother Mark, 36, both suffered serious injuries following the alleged altercation in May 2018.

Mark Miller died from multiple stab wounds outside the Mt Garnet ambulance station, while Robert survived after being flown to Cairns Hospital.

Mt Garnet couple Josephine Bahor, 37, Christopher Hodkinson, 41, and their friend James

Blakeway, 40, are on trial in the Cairns Supreme Court and have pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter.

Robert told the court the pair had been given a quantity of cannabis by another resident which they identified as their own, even though the man said he had sourced it elsewhere.

"It looked like my dope," he said.

He told the court the siblings and his former partner drove to the house where Ms Bahor and Mr Hodkinson lived to confront them and another man James Hubner over it.

"I said to James "this is my dope"," Mr Miller said.

(Mr Blakeway) said something and I punched him in the mouth and Josephine started stabbing me."

He said he was stabbed in several places including his "guts" and "arse", but could not remember what was happening to his brother.

"As soon as she started stabbing me I grabbed myself and walked to the car," he said.

"I grabbed my guts and ran to the car.

"(I) yelled out "let's go, I've been stabbed".

"After I got stabbed I can't remember much."

The court has previously heard Robert Miller's partner drove the pair to the ambulance station where Mark was pronounced dead.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

