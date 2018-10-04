Grab a bargain bag of books

PAGE TURNER: Blue Care Book Sale Coordinator Val Kilah and volunteers Elsie Dallinger and Brenda Moor show off some of the books available at the Gatton Shire Hall.

PAGE TURNER: Blue Care Book Sale Coordinator Val Kilah and volunteers Elsie Dallinger and Brenda Moor show off some of the books available at the Gatton Shire Hall. Dominic Elsome

BOOKWORMS rejoice - the Blue Care Lockyer Auxiliary Book Sale is on again this year.

Gatton Shire Hall has been turned into a bibliophile's paradise, with tables of books filling the hall - everything from fantasy and crime novels through to arts and crafts and cooking books are available.

The sales are held three times a year and help support the important work Blue Care undertakes in the community.

Co-ordinator Val Kilah said all proceeds from the day went to supporting Blue Care and thanked the community for the continuous support.

"It's really great, the community really supports us well - it's good,” Ms Kilah said.

Books have all been donated by the Lockyer Valley Libraries and members of the community.

Ms Kilah encouraged everyone to come down and fill a bag with books for just $15.

She said in addition to being the perfect opportunity for adult readers to grab a bargain, the sale was a great way for parents to get kids reading on a budget.

"There's heaps of kids' books - it's great,” she said.

The sale runs until Saturday, and is open from 8am till 5pm today and tomorrow and from 8am till 12pm on Saturday.